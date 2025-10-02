Gandhi Jayanti 2025: 5 Films that celebrate Bapu’s vision

<p>Ben Kingsley starred as the titular character in Richard Attenborough’s Academy Award-winning classic Gandhi. The film focused on the Mahatma’s personal struggles and their crucial role in the freedom movement. With stellar performances and impeccable production values, it became a cult classic. To date, the movie is considered the pinnacle of his cinematic depiction.</p>.<p><em>The Making of the Mahatma</em> (1996), directed by Shyam Benegal, took an intricate look at Gandhi’s transformation, capturing his experiences as a young lawyer in South Africa and how they shaped his emergence as the Mahatma.</p>.<p>In <em>Hey Ram</em> (2000), Kamal Haasan took a critical approach to Gandhi’s legacy, exploring the violent aftermath of Partition and the deep divisions that arose. With Naseeruddin Shah portraying Gandhi, the film highlighted the growing sense of disillusionment among his followers.</p>.<p><em>Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. </em>(2003)<em>, </em>directed by Rajkumar Hirani, brought the concept of "Gandhigiri" to the forefront, telling the story of a kind-hearted gangster who finds guidance in Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.</p>.<p>Feroz Abbas Khan’s <em>Gandhi, My Father </em>(2007) provided a poignant, close-up view of Gandhi (Darshan Jariwala), highlighting the emotional strain in his bond with his son Harilal, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.</p>