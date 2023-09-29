Gandhi obscured

This brings us to the larger question of whether history is responded to at all in Indian popular cinema. It must necessarily do so since cinema transforms over time and that can only be due to the changing historical present. I propose that social history features but as allegory – trying to fit history into an eternal value system — and a film that awakened me to this was Mehboob’s Anokhi Ada (1948). In the film two orphans, a young woman and her brother are taken care of by a westernised young man from an affluent background (‘Laat Sahib’) who is estranged from his rich father and lives among the poor, doing good deeds. It is significant that ‘Laat Sahib’ wears a rose in his buttonhole, a sartorial habit associated with Jawaharlal Nehru. There are other elements that also bear interpretation and brother and sister being orphans may be associated with the death of the Father of the Nation early in 1948. What the film is doing is to portray the people of India as entrusted to a caring/loving Nehru after Gandhi’s death and the other, more authoritarian person who also courts the young woman can be interpreted as Sardar Patel who was in a rivalry with Nehru till his death in 1950.