'Bheema' Movie Review: Gangster drama doesn't pack a punch

Whenever a gangster drama takes off in a rough neighbourhood, with flashbacks of quirky kids who will eventually become intimidating dons, one gets hopeful. The storyline has worked too many times. Then where exactly does Bheema go wrong?
The film begins in the heart of Bengaluru, around the J C Road neighbourhood. It narrates the story of mechanic Ramanna (Achyuth Kumar) and his unethical assistant Manja (Black Dragon Manju). The duo has a bitter fallout that makes them foes forever.
The two children whom Ramanna adopts — Allu (Gopal Deshpande) and Bheema (Duniya Vijay) — grow up with a strong sense of retribution against Manja and his gang.
Set in and around J C Road, K R Market, Cottonpet, Chamarajpet and Kalasipalya, the film exhibits a strong local flavour. Many of the city’s most notorious dons also hailed from this region.
The bonding between inter-religious brothers Allu and Bheema is well-crafted and emotionally engaging.
However, Vijay (also the director) fails to develop his lead characters convincingly. With Bheema slinging his machete at will sometimes and to fight drug menace on other occasions, it’s impossible to understand his character. The film also glorifies custodial violence and deifies police brutality.
The romantic track is brief and feels forced. And the countless sexual innuendos drags the film down further.
Vijay plays a local gangster role, something that has become his recipe for success over the years. While his character is predictable, he saves it partially with his exuberant performance and some brisk fights.
Manju is the stereotypical Sandalwood villain. The debutante pulls it off to some extent, thanks to his massive physique. But he looks stiff and can do with more flexibility. Gopal Deshpande uses his experience to good effect.
While Duniya Vijay fans may like the masala film because it is packed with drugs and smeared with blood, others will lose very little by skipping it.
Published 10 August 2024, 03:38 IST