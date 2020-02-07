‘Gentleman’ is fun, not educational: Prajwal

Dynamic Hero Prajwal Devaraj, who started his career in the Kannada film industry with his 2007 release ‘Sixer’, opens his 2020 innings with ‘Gentleman’.

Showtime caught up with the actor ahead of the film’s release:

The trailer of ‘Gentleman’ saw glimpses of trafficking. Tell us more about that and what your role is in it.

It’s about egg cells trafficking. I had never heard a story like this before where someone can illegally extract egg cells from women and that there is a whole mafia behind it. Also, my character has a disorder called ‘sleeping beauty syndrome’ where he is awake for six hours and sleeps for 18 hours.

Is it a movie about awareness?

The concept is very new but the intention is not to create awareness. We are in the entertainment industry and our job is to entertain people. When you build a story around something like this, the scenes are very fresh and it seems different. The film’s concept is very close to reality but it also has commercial and mass elements that any commercial film has.

Your last film as the main lead was ‘Life Jothe Ondh Selfie’ in 2018...

After ‘Life Jothe Ondh Selfi’, I hadn’t taken up anything for nearly eight to nine months. Actually, it has been more than one and a half years ! I was working on ‘Inspector Vikram’ when I got this script. The film took quite a while to shoot. I had two different looks; in one of them, I had to grow my hair and beard. It was an intense film to work on. Compared to other films, we also needed more number of days to shoot.

Why should people go and watch the movie?

Well, it’s a fresh concept. ‘Gentleman’ is not just a film to watch and forget. It’s going to be an experience. People will take back something when they watch the film. The story is going to stay with them for a while. To add to that, it’s also a film that’s a power-packed entertainer with all the elements necessary to keep the audience entertained.

Do you see ‘Gentleman’ reaching a bigger audience?

I believe that’s going to happen 100 per cent. Ever since the trailer came out, we had people from other industries like Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam asking for remake rights.

It’s safe to say that the film has already knocked on their doors.

Will you want to be a part of those remakes?

Oh, yes, I would love that. I am fluent in those languages and I don’t believe that cinema has a language barrier. The barries have been broken before and I’d be more than happy to do it.

What are some of the other projects you’re busy working on?

‘Inspector Vikram’ directed by Sahana Murthy will release later this year. Then the next big release will be ‘Arjun Gowda’.