Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Dengue cases dip sharply in Bengaluru city   

Despite heavy monsoon showers and poor waste management, the the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has managed to contain cases.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 22:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 22:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsdengue

Follow us on :

Follow Us