<p>Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) organised a pothole repair workshop for its engineers on Tuesday at Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall.</p>.<p>BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao stressed the need for regular pothole-filling across the city.</p>.<p>"Each zone should now implement planned actions to repair potholes swiftly. Jet patcher machines must be used where necessary. Cold mix and Ecofix materials should be used during the rains,” he said.</p>.<p>On why the workshop was held during the monsoon, Rao told DH: “Better late than never. We are trying new methods along with the older ones, and hopefully, they will work better. The end goal is to make sure the city functions efficiently and looks good. Workshops and cleanliness drives are all aimed at that.”</p>.Commuters exasperated by BBMP’s ‘apathy’ over potholes.<p>The training included a demonstration of the Standard Operating Procedure for repairs, covering six steps: cutting pothole corners, cleaning debris, spraying, applying tack coat, filling with bitumen, and finishing with rolling.</p>.<p>Zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, and chief engineers have been instructed to inspect pothole repair sites.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Weekly work schedule </span></p>.<p>Rao also directed officials to prepare a zone-wise weekly schedule for ward-level cleanliness drives. This includes early morning cleaning of footpaths, garbage, and construction debris using silt removal equipment and tractors.</p>