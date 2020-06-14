Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' to now open on August 14

Gerard Butler's 'Greenland' to now open on August 14

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 14 2020, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 12:52 ist
Scottish Actor Gerard Butler. Credit/AFP Photo

The release date of Gerard Butler's disaster thriller "Greenland" has been pushed to August 14.

The project, which hails from STX Films, is among the handful of movies that are scheduled to release in the US theatres after the coronavirus-forced shutdown ends. Its earlier release date was July 31.

The change came after Warner Bros decided to open Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on July 31 and Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman 1984" moved to October 2, reported Deadline.

The film has been directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who previously worked with Butler on "Angel Has Fallen", the third part of the actor's "Olympus Has Fallen" film series.

"Greenland", which also features "Deadpool" star Morena Baccarin, is about a family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, the family's trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Chris Sparling has penned the script for the film which has been produced by Thunder Road Films.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hollywood
Christopher Nolan
Warner Bros.

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

COVID-19 lockdowns helped people consume less sugar

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

Atlanta police officer kills black man; chief resigns

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

'We are culture', Spain's bullfight fans chant

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

New China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

Fresh world protests against police violence

Fresh world protests against police violence

 