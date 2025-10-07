<p>Shweta Tripathi has officially begun shooting for the much-anticipated <em>Mirzapur: The Movie</em>. She will be seen playing her beloved character, Gajgamini 'Golu' Gupta. Best known for her gripping portrayal in the web series, Shweta is now bringing Golu to the big screen, adding a fresh dimension to the <em>Mirzapur</em> franchise.</p><p>According to sources, Shweta was visibly elated and emotional as she stepped onto the sets in Benaras, the city that has been integral to Mirzapur’s world. Having lived with the character for several years, Shweta shared that Golu continues to hold a deep and personal place in her heart.</p>.Rashmika Mandanna to marry Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026.<p>Talking about the experience, Shweta said, “Golu is not just a character for me; she has been a companion, a part of my life for so many years. To see her journey unfold on the big screen is overwhelming and surreal. Benaras is like my second home; it is so special because so many of my milestones are connected to this city."</p><p>"From <em>Masaan</em> to <em>Mirzapur</em> seasons 1 and 2, from Escape Live to Kalkoot, every project here has given me something unforgettable. My trainer, Tridev Pandey, who is like a brother to me, is also from Benaras, which makes it even more personal. This beautiful city of worship keeps calling me back, and I keep returning for its people, its food, and the love it has always given me,” she added.</p><p>With <em>Mirzapur: The Movie</em> set to carry forward the legacy of the cult-favorite franchise, fans are eager to see how Golu Gupta evolves in this cinematic adaptation.</p>