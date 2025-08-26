Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Got cancer diagnosis right in middle of 'Full Plate' post production, says Tannishtha Chatterjee

The 43-year-old on Tuesday thanked fans for their wishes in an Instagram post.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 10:36 IST
Entertainment NewsfilmsCanceractress

Follow us on :

Follow Us