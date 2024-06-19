'GoT' spin-off 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' begins production

Los Angeles: The world of Game of Thrones is set to expand further as a new spin-off series has started production, American premium cable network HBO has announced.

The show, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, commenced filming in Belfast, Ireland. It is based on author George RR Martin’s novella The Hedge Knight, HBO said in a press release.

Five actors -- Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell -- have joined the already-announced cast members Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

The six-episode show is the second spin-off to epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

The first spin-off, House of the Dragon, recently returned on HBO with its second season.