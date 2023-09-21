Had the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors in our country: Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is set to release his upcoming family entertainer The Great Indian Family (TGIF) this Friday, is grateful to have worked with some of the best actors of India in this film.

Vicky said, “In this movie, I had the opportunity to work with some of the finest actors of our country today. For any actor of my generation, it's incredibly exciting to perform alongside notable and seasoned actors like Kumud Mishra ji, Manoj Pahwa ji, Yashpal Sharma ji, Sadiya Ji, and Alka Ji. I also had great chemistry with Srishti, Bhuvan, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh, and Bharti Ji.”

He added, “We all fed off each other's energies, making it a truly enjoyable experience for me on the movie set. One of the greatest joys for me was coming together with an ensemble cast like this, which featured seasoned actors and new-age actors all coming together to create one synergy.”