Guddada Bhootha In The Time Of Corona

As the world is trying to hang on to hope in the time of Corona and as Guddada Bhootha celebrates its thirtieth anniversary (a coincidence I didn’t see coming), I thought it’s as good a time as any to visit the hale mane (old house) in Kamarottu and discover the bhootha (ghost).

When the series was first aired on DD National, people of all ages gathered in front of the television. A young Prakash Raj is brilliant and easily the pick of the lot. In one of the episodes uploaded on YouTube (12 are available and one seems to be missing), he recalls the period (in a segment called “Flashback”) and says, “I was just a boy who was floating in a running stream of water back then. I didn’t have any idea about the nitty-gritties of filmmaking or the nuances of acting.” He has definitely sharpened his skills over the years, but the twenty-something man you see in Guddada Bhootha isn’t just another work-in-progress actor.

The series starts off Giriyappa (Udyavara Madhava Acharya), and his daughter, Rathna (Kanaka) arriving in Kamarottu, from Bombay, to while away their days in greeny-and-sunny Tulu Nadu. They soon befriend the townsfolk and are told that the house is haunted. Rathna puts on a brave face and rubbishes such claims, but her father loses the spring in his step.