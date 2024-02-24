Gulzar: The string that binds us

I had read very little Urdu and Hindi poetry. But whatever I had read, I felt was falsely romantic — written only to seek ‘waah waahs’, with their quatrains being far from reality. But when I was in Mumbai, I came across modern Hindi poems through Mukund Joshi, a close friend, writer and professor of Hindi. I realised that the writing of Nirmal Varma, Vijaykumar, and Srivastava was modern. Thereafter, as I read Gulzar’s poems, the prejudice I had once nursed against Urdu-Hindi poetry diminished. His romanticism is not about the writing style. It is neither narcissistic nor escapist. It embraces us with a deep desire to fill the gaps in society through our thirst for bonding. This is not just about human beings, but about all livings things.