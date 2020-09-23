'Halahal' movie review: Sachin Khedekar-starrer fails to make an impact

Cast: Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti

Director: Randeep Jha

Rating: 2/5

The eagerly-awaited Halahal, which was released on Eros Now, is a mediocre attempt at storytelling that fails to make an impact. The movie revolves around what happens when a young woman dies under mysterious circumstances, leaving her father in a state of shock. The basic plot is interesting and has enough 'masala' to keep fans hooked. The promising premise is, however, unable to reach its potential due to the lacklustre execution.

The screenplay lacks a sense of urgency, a cardinal sin for a thriller. It also relies on 'telling' as opposed to 'showing', making it difficult for the viewer to connect with the reel action. Most of the twists are predictable and don't really add much to the narrative. Moreover, several characters come across as mere caricature as they have not been fleshed out properly. Things also tend to get a bit convoluted at times, diluting the impact of Halahal even further.

Also read: OTT is a boon for actors like me, says 'Halahal' actor Barun Sobti

The scenes between Barun Sobti and veteran actor Sachin Khedekar, however, hit the right notes, giving the viewer something to root for.

The climax manages to strike a chord as it has 'shock value'. The realistic ending, however, does not make up for the shortcomings of Halahal in any way whatsoever.

Coming to the performances, Khedekar is the heart and soul of the movie and tries to add life to the otherwise dull narrative. He manages to hit the right notes with his effective body language, letting his eyes do the talking. An actor of his calibre deserved better. Sobti too is quite good, underplaying things rather well. His sincere performance might superficially remind fans of the one delivered by Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok. Halahal would have been a gamechanger for him had the execution been up to the mark

The rest of the cast does not really get the scope to make much of an impact.

The cinematography is decent and adds a 'desi' feel to the film. The editing, however, is all over the place as several scenes overstay their welcome. The background music too fails to pack a punch. The other technical aspects are passable.