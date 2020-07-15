Have no regrets about ‘Law’ not releasing in theatres, says actress Ragini Prajwal

Ragini Prajwal, who is married to actor Prajwal Devaraj, is set to make her acting debut with the eagerly-awaited Kannada movie Law. The film, produced by Puneeth Rajkumar, will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 17 and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Speaking exclusively to DH, Ragini opens up about her film not getting a theatrical release amid the Covid-19 pandemic and her future plans.

(Edited Excerpts)

What encouraged you to make your acting debut with Law?

I never planned to be an actor but this film changed things. Law has a good script, which is essentially the hero of the film. Moreover, I have a strong character in the movie.

Law is set to release on July 17. How does that make you feel?

I am experiencing an array of emotions, right from excitement to nervousness. The whole situation is so overwhelming.

How has your family reacted to the trailer of Law?

The family is quite supportive of my efforts. In fact, all of them liked the trailer a lot.

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

It was not too difficult as plenty of senior actors are associated with the film. (Director) Raghu did the homework for the character. I also attended a few workshops. Moreover, I related with the character as she comes across as a strong-headed woman.

Law is not getting a theatrical release.

I wanted it to release on the big screens, which did not happen due to the pandemic. However, I have regrets as the film will now be releasing via Amazon Prime Video in around 200 countries.

How was Puneeth Rajkumar as producer?

Appu anna is like our family and we were happy when he decided to back the project. He has previously supported some pretty good films (Kavaludari and Mayabazar 2016) under his banner. He was present when we shot the court scenes.

Do you plan to continue acting in films?

I haven’t really thought about the same or planned anything concrete but then again I never planned to be an actor.