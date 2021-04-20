HC issues notice to makers of films on Sushant's life

HC issues notice to makers of films on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 12:31 ist
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to makers of films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life, on a plea by his father seeking a ban on the release of any such movie, according to news agency ANI.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushant Singh Rajput
Delhi High Court

What's Brewing

The climate pledges of the world's top emitters

The climate pledges of the world's top emitters

Climate change stirs ghosts of America's toxic past

Climate change stirs ghosts of America's toxic past

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

 