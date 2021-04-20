HC issues notice to makers of films on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to makers of films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life, on a plea by his father seeking a ban on the release of any such movie, according to news agency ANI.

Delhi High Court issues notice to makers of films on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's life, on a plea by his father seeking a ban on the release of any such movie. pic.twitter.com/9npa9rFq1H — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

More to follow...