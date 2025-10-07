<p>Fans of Vijay Devarakonda were shocked when reports surfaced about his involvement in a car accident on Monday evening. However, just hours later, the <em>Kingdom</em> actor took to his social media and gave an update on the mishap that offered his followers a sense of relief. </p><p>He wrote, “All is well. The car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well, and just got back home.</p><p>My head hurts, but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So, biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don’t let the news stress you. (sic)”</p>.<p>Reportedly, the accident occurred near Undavelli stage on NH-44 in Jogulamba Gadwal district when another car slightly hit the one carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his mother, who were travelling from Puttaparthi to Hyderabad.</p><p>However, the accident was a minor one and no one was injured in it. Vijay later continued his journey to Hyderabad in another vehicle. The other vehicle involved in the collision left the scene without stopping. A police complaint has been filed by the actor's driver, and the authorities are currently investigating the hit-and-run case.</p><p>A day before the accident, Vijay had travelled to Puttaparthi with his family, where he visited the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram. His spiritual visit came after he engaged with long-time beau and actor Rashmika Mandanna.</p>