Homeentertainment

Heeramandi Los Angeles Premiere: A star-studded affair

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar scripts history as it became the first Indian series to be showcased at the historic theatre, The Egyptian. Here are some pictures from the star-studded evening in Los Angeles.
Last Updated 01 May 2024, 09:45 IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is flanked by Lilly Singh and Bela Bajaria during the special screening of Heeramand in Los Angeles.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Actress Sharmin Segal Mehta made heads turn in a heavily embellished designer lehenga at the special screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Musician Tesher graced the screening with his presence in all black ensemble.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria on the red carpet during the special screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in LA.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Punam Patel was one of the celebrities to attend the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Joya Kazi poses for a photo as she walks the red carpet during the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Sharmin Segal Mehta and Sanjay Leela Bhansali pose together for a photo during the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.

Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

(Published 01 May 2024, 09:45 IST)
Entertainment NewsBollywood newsSanjay Leela Bhansali

