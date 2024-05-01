Heeramandi Los Angeles Premiere: A star-studded affair

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is flanked by Lilly Singh and Bela Bajaria during the special screening of Heeramand in Los Angeles.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Actress Sharmin Segal Mehta made heads turn in a heavily embellished designer lehenga at the special screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Musician Tesher graced the screening with his presence in all black ensemble.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali poses with Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria on the red carpet during the special screening of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in LA.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Punam Patel was one of the celebrities to attend the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Joya Kazi poses for a photo as she walks the red carpet during the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Sharmin Segal Mehta and Sanjay Leela Bhansali pose together for a photo during the special screening of SLB's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in LA.
Credit: Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
(Published 01 May 2024, 09:45 IST)