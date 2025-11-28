<p>As the Bollywood fraternity thronged to Taj Lands End to offer homage to cinema veteran Dharmendra in an event organized by the Deol family, the absence of his wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters was one of the talking points. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Rekha and others from the industry gathered to honour veteran actor Dharmendra at his prayer meet.</p><p>Organised by the Deol family following Dharmendra's death, the ‘Celebration of Life’ prayer meet saw Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta and Vijeta along with extended family members, including Karan, Rajveer and Abhay Deol.</p><p>It has now been revealed that Hema Malini’s absence was due to her personal tribute. The ‘Dream Girl’ had organized a private Geeta Path at her residence as a heartfelt spiritual gesture celebrating the love of her life, Dharmendra. Close family members and friends from the industry visited Hema Malini’s residence and attended the bhajan-sandhya.</p><p>Among those present was Sunita Ahuja (Govinda's wife), who paid tribute by calling the late veteran actor India's true 'He-Man' and a source of inspiration. She added that Hema Malini and her loved ones are completely "broken" by the immense loss.</p><p>“Hema ji had kept a path of Bhagavad Gita and bhajans. I couldn’t stop crying.” Reflecting on the loss of the legend, she noted, "He was such a legend. It’s a huge loss... I respect their family so much, and I am really broken," Sunita Ahuja told the Indian Express.</p><p>Sharing a personal memory with the publication, Sunita recalled performing with Dharmendra: "I had shared the stage with him... it was so special for me." She concluded with a heartfelt tribute: "He was a true He-Man, a large-hearted man... I married Govinda because I felt he resembled Dharmendra. We are big fans."</p>.<p>Other attendees included Govinda’s son Yashvardan, Mahima Chaudhry and Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani and others. </p><p>Known affectionately as the "He-Man" of Indian cinema, Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age of 89 following age-related illness.</p>