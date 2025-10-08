Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Hollywood, Bollywood groups lobby Indian panel to protect content from AI models

The Indian guild's CEO Nitin Tej Ahuja told the panel in his letter "licensing copyrighted works is essential for creators' revenue and business sustainability."
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsWorld newsEntertainmentHollywoodbollywoodAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us