Horror is a challenging genre, one needs to keep things fresh: Manav Kaul on 'Dybbuk'

Actor Manav Kaul, who has garnered attention with his work in Dybbuk, says that it is not easy to do justice to a horror film as one needs to improvise to keep things fresh. He further feels that it is not easy to satisfy the audience as they have seen plenty of Hollywood horror thrillers. The Kai Po Che actor also opens up about his professional journey and reveals that he has no regrets as he has always lived in the moments and not worried about the future.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

How is Emraan Hashmi as a co-star?

It was great fun to work with Emraan as he is a thorough professional. I wish I could have spent more time with him as we were busy with the shoot most of the time. I would like to work with him again.

What made you take up Dybbuk?

The main reason was Jay K. He wanted to remake Ezra and make it bigger and better. I wanted to work with him. It was like a very personal project for him.

Also Read | 'Dybbuk' movie review: Emraan Hashmi headlines a watchable horror-thriller

How is Jay K as a director?

I really enjoyed interacting with him as he is an amazing director. He understands the horror scene quite well and I feel that he will make many good films in the future.

It is a remake of Ezra. Did you revisit the original before beginning work on the film?

I haven't seen Ezra. I relied solely on the script to prepare for Dybbuk. I had discussions with Jay K to understand the story and role. His passion for the story excited me as an actor.

What makes horror a difficult genre for an actor?

We have seen plenty of horror films in the past. So, the challenge is to come up with new ideas and keep things fresh. If the efforts work out, we get an interesting film.

Any professional decisions you wish you could take differently?

I have never really taken a decision keeping in mind its impact on the future. I have always relied on my instincts. Some decisions have worked while others haven't. There's nothing one can do about it as that's life for you.