entertainment

'How to Train Your Dragon' movie review: A spirited tribute to the original

It is inevitable for remakes to be compared to the original, but it is safe to say that even if this movie came out on its own it would make an impact.
Taher Ahmed
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 23:39 IST

How to Train Your Dragon English (Theatres)
4/5
Director:Dean DeBlois
Cast:Mason Thames Nico Parker Gabriel Howell Gerard Butler
Published 13 June 2025, 23:39 IST
Entertainment NewsMovie Review

