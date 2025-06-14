'How to Train Your Dragon' movie review: A spirited tribute to the original

<p>Remaking movies can be tricky, especially when the original is loved and adored by all. Filling the shoes of the original ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ isn’t easy, but the new live-action version seemingly fits in, even if there are a few steps that don’t sync up.</p>.<p>It is inevitable for remakes to be compared to the original, but it is safe to say that even if this movie came out on its own it would make an impact. The story revolves around Hiccup (Mason Thames), the son of a Viking chief who finds himself unable to kill a dragon, only to befriend the most dangerous dragons of all, the Night Fury and turning his dragon-hating village into a safe-haven for dragons.</p>.<p>Gerard Butler as Stoick, Nick Frost as Gobber, and Nico Parker as Astrid do a good job of bringing back original characters to life. However, it somehow misses the mark in capturing the energy and spark of the original.</p>.<p>The showstopper remains Toothless, and one must give credit to the team for being able to recreate the unique traits of animation in live action. While the overall theme of the movie isn’t as bright and colourful as the original, the CGI doesn’t disappoint. </p>.<p>‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is enjoyable and heartwarming.</p>