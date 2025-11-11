Menu
SC sets free Surendra Koli in last case of Nithari killings

He had been convicted for the rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Noida’s Nithari village.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 08:47 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 08:47 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

