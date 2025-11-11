ESR Boosts Investment in Hosur,Tamil Nadu with 85 Acres of Strategic Expansion

<p><strong>Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11:</strong> ESR, an Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) focused real asset owner and manager, has acquired 85 acres of land in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, for the development of the ESR Hosur Advanced Manufacturing Park (“ESR Hosur”).</p><p>With a total investment value of ₹600 crores (approximately US$68 million)and a development potential of 2.1 million sq. ft. (close to 200,000 square metres), this investment further strengthens ESR’s strategic presence across South India’s industrial growth corridor to support the country’s industrial transformation.</p><p>Located within the Hosur–Shoolagiri industrial belt, ESR Hosur is designed as a Grade A+ industrial campus integrating smart utilities and sustainable design. The development will feature 10 high- specification buildings to serve customers in advanced manufacturing, electronics, clean energy, aerospace, electric vehicles, robotics, and R&D-led industries.</p><p>Abhijit Malkani, Chief Executive Officer, India, ESR, said, "Our investment in Hosur reinforces ESR’s continued commitment to India’s economic progress and its vision to enable high-quality, future-ready industrial ecosystems. Building on the success of our Oragadam development, ESR Hosur strengthens our position as a trusted partner for investors and customers seeking opportunities in Tamil Nadu’s rise as an advanced manufacturing hub. We remain focused on creating a sustainable supply chain that Empowers businesses, enables innovation, and drives long-term economic growth."</p><p>ESR Hosur offers customers multimodal connectivity via NH-44, NH-844, and SH-91, with proximity to Hosur Aerodrome and the upcoming freight corridor. Its advantageous position near Bengaluru’s established aerospace and defence hubs, coupled with access to key markets, such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Tirupati, and Vellore, enhances regional supply chain efficiency. Supported by a strong skilled workforce and robust manufacturing cluster, ESR Hosur is an ideal location for advanced manufacturing and industrial operations.</p><p>ESR’s latest development forms part of a well-established industrial belt adjoining Bengaluru, housing over 700 large, medium, small, and micro units across sectors, such as automotive, precision engineering, aerospace, and electronics. At the recent Hosur Investors’ Conclave, the TamilNadu government signed Memorandums of Understanding worth approximately ₹24,000 crores (approximately US$2.7 billion),reinforcing the city’s momentum as a major manufacturing and industrial hub.</p><p>Aligned with ESR’s ESG 2030 Roadmap,the campus will incorporate energy- and water-efficient design initiatives, renewable energy systems, and green building certification standards. It will also feature digitally enabled park management and human centric amenities, designed to enhance productivity and quality of life for both customers and workers. All 24 ESR industrial and logistics parks across the country are pre-certified Gold or Platinum by the Indian Green Building Council. </p>