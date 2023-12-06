Hrithik Roshan as 'Patty' aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in 'Fighter'

Fighter traces the journey of Hrithik Roshan as Patty, becoming India's best fighter pilot.

This unveiling heralds the commencement of an exhilarating cinematic ride, as Fighter gears up to embark on a mission to redefine action, blended flawlessly with patriotic fervour, on the silver screen.

The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline.

The film's release date is set for January 25th 2024 - on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Audiences can brace themselves for a high-flying adventure that promises to soar beyond expectations with India's first aerial action franchise film.