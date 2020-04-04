Hrithik Roshan shares video of Rakesh Roshan working out, says ‘dad never gives up’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared a video in which his dad and veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is seen working out like a boss. ‘Duggu’ said that the Karan Arjun director’s determination is quite inspiring and joking added that the coronavirus pandemic should fear his father.

‘Guddu’, who is a cancer survivor, shares a strong bond with Hrithik and played a crucial role in his evolution as an actor. He launched the ace dancer with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain that emerged as a runaway hit. Thereafter they collaborated for films such as Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3, setting the box office on fire.

Coming to the present, Rakesh is working on Krrish 4, one of the most ambitious movies of his career. Some time ago, it was reported that the magnum opus would be directed by Sanjay Gupta of Kaabil and Kaante fame. However, the veteran director soon clarified that the rumours were baseless. The film, featuring Hrithik in the role of a superhero, is touted to be bigger and grander than the previous instalments of the series. The Kites producer had once hinted that the film is unlikely to hit screens in the near future as it requires extensive VFX.

Coming back to Hrithik, he was last seen in the Gandhi Jayanti release War that did exceptionally well at the box office despite clashing with the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actioner featured Tiger Shroff as the parallel lead and this worked in its favour. HR is yet to announce his next but the grapevine suggests that he is being considered for the remake of the Burning Train. There has also been talk of him doing the much-hyped Satte Pe Satta remake. One is likely to get clarity on this once the nationwide coronavirus lockdown ends.