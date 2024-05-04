Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer to lead 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate for The Death of Robin Hood, a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale.
Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer Pig and the upcoming A Quiet Place: Day One, will helm the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.
The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.
Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.
Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.
The Death of Robin Hood will start production in February 2025.
Jackman will be next seen in Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds, whereas Comer is currently awaiting the release of The Bikeriders, in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.
