'I am not an Actor' to 'Faraar': A deep dive into Nawazuddin Siddiqui's most-anticipated projects

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the names in showbiz who has never been afraid of taking bold and big steps by taking up eccentric characters. In Thamma he stepped boldly into the horror-comedy. While his character’s dramatic exit, hanging on in suspense, teases a possible return to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Meanwhile, Nawaz is one of the names in the industry who's buzzing with back-to-back projects. Here we take a look at his highly anticipated upcoming projects, demonstrating why he is considered one of the most bankable stars in the suspense and genre space.