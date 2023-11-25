I ask questions: Vijay Sethupathi

Sethupathi received a national award for his portrayal of a transwoman in the film Super Deluxe directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Talking about how he came to play the role, he shared that Kumararaja met him to talk about his friend’s film. Sethupathi recalled how he had walked out of dubbing for Kumararaja’s earlier film. He thought it was boring. But when the film came out, he felt it was fantastic.

“So when he came to me, I told him that I want to work with him. He offered me a role and said that I could turn it down if I wanted to,” he recalled. After hearing the narration, Sethupathi immediately agreed. “He brings the best out of me,” he said about Kumararaja.