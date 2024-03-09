I wanted to tell a universal story rooted in my village: Jaishankar

The film was then selected at the Busan International Film Festival and Jaishankar brought home the Kannada film industry’s first ‘New Currents’ award, which is presented to the winner of the ‘new currents’ competitive category for first and second feature films of an Asian director. Talking about his experience from his festival tour, Jaishankar said, “The festival audience in Busan have a deep understanding of cinema. Their feedback assured me about my film. I also got to see how Europeans, Asians and Iranians reacted to my film.”