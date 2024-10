I was very driven to make this story: Vikramaditya Motwane on 'CTRL'

The film gave Motwane, known for acclaimed projects such as 'Udaan', 'Lootera', 'Trapped' and 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' and shows such as 'Sacred Games' and 'Jubilee', a chance to explore a new format like ‘Screenlife’, where a story unfolds via different screens.