If you are secure, nothing can shake you: Anil Kapoor

When it comes to reinventing with times, Anil Kapoor is one of those few actors who have managed to stay relevant even after four decades, and the Bollywood star believes the reason for his success is "self-reflection and realisation".

The 62-year-old actor made his feature film debut as a lead in the 1980 Telugu film "Vamsa Vruksham" and after a few odd projects, made a foray into Hindi movies in a leading role with 1983's love triangle "Woh Saat Din".

In past four decades, he has maintained a steady career with films such as "Tezaab", "Beta", "Mr India", "Pukar", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Dil Dhadakne Do" to his credit.

"The calmness comes with self-reflection and realisation. As long as you are confident and secure with your work, nothing can shake you," Kapoor told PTI.

The actor added that he believes in a philosophy that nothing is permanent in life and tries to make the most of the opportunities he receives.

"We have to make the most of our time here in this life. That's something I never let myself forget."

Kapoor said he derives inspiration from the talented people he works with and still feels as enthusiastic as he did at the beginning of his career.

"I feel we have some amazing talent all over the world which is making for some great cinema and I feel I'm my best self when I'm on set and I can't imagine doing anything else," he said.

The actor's last release was Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti".