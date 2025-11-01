Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP's upper caste communities politically aware, don't need a separate sangathan: Mayawati

The community will join the BSP on its own after seeing that its interests are protected in the party, she said.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 14:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMayawati

Follow us on :

Follow Us