IFFI 2019: Rahul Rawail, others booed at

The inauguration of the Indian Panorama section on Thursday did not go smoothly as expected.

It was announced that the event, which will see the felicitation of members of the jury, will also screen the movie 'Nooreh' by Ashish Pandey later.

The event, which was supposed to start at 11 am, did not. The organisers delayed the ceremony by half-an-hour waiting for some members of the jury.

Since the delegates had been let in at 10.30 itself, many of them had to wait there for an hour with little happening. Then they erupted in protest.

"Disgusting, utterly disgusting," one woman sneered at the emcees from the back. "We are not here to see you. We just want to watch the movie," another delegate said.

"We have been late since 1947," a man in front said.

Finally, when the expected jury members arrived, one of whom was reputed Hindi filmmaker Rahul Rawail, the audience booed loudly and gave a round of mock applause.

