IIFA Awards 2024: Rekha leaves audience mesmerised with her performance

One of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Rekha performed live on stage after nearly two decades at IIFA Awards 2024.
Her performance, filled with grace and charisma, soon became the talk of social media.
Netizens couldn't stop praising her timeless charm and energy as she continues to captivate audience even at this stage in her career.
Celebrating her passion for entertainment, netizens hailed her a true icon.
Visuals of Rekha performing at the IIFA 2024 is going viral on social media with netizens calling her a true icon.
Published 29 September 2024, 09:50 IST