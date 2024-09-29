Home
IIFA Awards 2024: Rekha leaves audience mesmerised with her performance

Rekha's IIFA 2024 performance left the audience spellbound, her timeless beauty and captivating energy setting social media abuzz.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 09:50 IST

One of the finest actors of Indian cinema, Rekha performed live on stage after nearly two decades at IIFA Awards 2024.

Credit: IIFA

Her performance, filled with grace and charisma, soon became the talk of social media.

Credit: IIFA

Netizens couldn't stop praising her timeless charm and energy as she continues to captivate audience even at this stage in her career.

Credit: IIFA

Celebrating her passion for entertainment, netizens hailed her a true icon.

Credit: IIFA

Visuals of Rekha performing at the IIFA 2024 is going viral on social media with netizens calling her a true icon.

Credit: IIFA

