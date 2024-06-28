IIFA Utsavam to honor Chiranjeevi for his outstanding achievement in Indian cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour, will be felicitated at the IIFA Utsavam. He will be honored with Special Honor for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in September.
IIFA Utsavam will pay a grand tribute to megastar Chiranjeevi for receiving the Padma Vibhushan, awarded by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in May. This recognition is for his invaluable contributions to cinema and exceptional service in the South Indian film industry.
Throughout his illustrious four-decade career, Chiranjeevi has captivated audiences with his outstanding performances across various languages. Known for his dynamic roles, energetic dance routines, and thrilling fight sequences, Chiranjeevi has made significant contributions to South Indian cinema. Additionally, he is nationally recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and humanitarian work, which have empowered many.
"I'm deeply humbled by this incredible recognition and honour. Thank you, IIFA Utsavam, for bestowing upon me the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering love and support throughout my five-decade film journey, a true testament to the invaluable affection of my audience, fans, and industry. I've consistently tried to demonstrate my gratitude through my humanitarian endeavours. While entertaining to the best of my abilities on screen, I am equally dedicated off-screen to actively participating in impactful social humanitarian causes whenever the opportunity arises," said Chiranjeevi.Chiranjeevi shared his thoughts on being honoured with the ‘Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema’ at IIFA Utsavam
The grand celebration of South Indian Cinema begins at the Yas Island on September 6 under the honourable patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance & Coexistence. The highly-anticipated IIFA Utsavam 2024 is being held in partnership with The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi.
On the first day, the spotlight will be on the vibrant worlds of Tamil and Malayalam cinema, showcasing their unique storytelling and cultural richness. The second day will shift focus to Telugu and Kannada cinema, offering a diverse array of films and performances from these dynamic industries.