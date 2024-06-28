IIFA Utsavam to honor Chiranjeevi for his outstanding achievement in Indian cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was bestowed with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour, will be felicitated at the IIFA Utsavam. He will be honored with Special Honor for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’ in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in September.

IIFA Utsavam will pay a grand tribute to megastar Chiranjeevi for receiving the Padma Vibhushan, awarded by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in May. This recognition is for his invaluable contributions to cinema and exceptional service in the South Indian film industry.