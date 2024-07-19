IIFM 2024: Ram Charan to be awarded prestigious 'Ambassador for Indian Art & Culture' title

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced actor Ram Charan as the Guest of Honour for its 15th edition. The RRR actor will bring his star power to this prestigious annual celebration of Indian cinema in Australia. IFFM, hosted by the Victorian State Government, will take place from August 15-25, 2024.

Ram Charan’s film RRR not only shattered box office records but also brought immense pride to India by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Naatu Naatu. This achievement, along with many others, highlights Ram Charan’s significant impact on Indian cinema and his widespread global recognition.

Born into a family steeped in entertainment stardom, Ram Charan is the son of Mega Star Chiranjeevi. His contributions to Indian cinema have been extraordinary, and his presence at IFFM will underscore this.

In addition to being the Guest of Honour, Ram Charan also be awarded the title of ‘Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture’ for his stellar contributions to Indian cinema. The festival will also host a retrospective of his iconic films, celebrating his remarkable journey in the film industry.

Expressing his excitement about attending the festival, Ram Charan said, "I am deeply honoured to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema on an international platform. It's a privilege to represent our film industry and connect with fans and cinephiles from across the globe. The success of RRR and the love it received worldwide have been overwhelming, and I am thrilled to share this moment with the audience in Melbourne. I look forward to this tremendous opportunity to hoist our national flag here in Melbourne.”

The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises to be an unforgettable event, with Ram Charan’s presence adding to the excitement and grandeur. Celebrating its 15th year, IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema in the Southern Hemisphere, featuring films from across India.

On the work front, Ram Charan is set to dive into his next projects - Game Changer with Kiara Advani, RC16 with Janhvi Kapoor, and RC17 directed by Sukumar.