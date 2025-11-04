Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Incredibly flattered': Jonathan Bailey named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

In an interview with People magazine when Bailey was asked about his reaction to the Sexiest Man Alive crown, the 37-year-old said that he is flattered.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 10:21 IST
TrendingEntertainmen News

Follow us on :

Follow Us