Independence Day weekend in 2023 witnessed highest footfall in theatres: report

"Unwilling to compromise, Indians have chosen premium live entertainment and elevated their experience this year with an impressive growth of 82 per cent over last year for specially crafted international live events, accompanied by a 2.3x growth in BookMyShow Live's enthusiastic consumer cohort of premium event-goers...Truly, it was #EntertainmentOnASpree in 2023 when Indians were ready to live it up by themselves for live events, time and time again as over 949,455 live entertainment enthusiasts had a ball of a time going for events solo," the report said.