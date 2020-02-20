Indian man on 'Diamond Princess' breaks internet with rendition of Arijit Singh's 'Malang' song

A cruise ship carrying 3,711 people was recently quarantined off the coast of Toyko after 621 people on board tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. One Binay Kumar Sarkar -- who is among the 138 Indians stranded on the Diamond Princess -- has become the talk of the town for trying to lighten things up by singing Arijit Singh's popular Chal Ghar Chalen number from Malang.

In the viral video, the West Bengal native is heard thanking the Bollywood singer for bringing hope into lives with his songs and indirectly helping fans stay strong in the face of adversity.

In the video, Binay says, "You must have been bored seeing my (worried) face continuously on social media. There should be some hope for life around us especially during such times (coronavirus fear). We don't know if we are going back home or not. My friend is shooting this video on the ship. I have been stuck in this profession (being a crew member on a cruise ship) but my friend is on the ship for the first time. Our families are really scared. We should remain happy and calm in such situations. I want to thank Arijit Singh for singing many songs that bring hope and happiness in such situations. I want to say to the people that we should move forward in life by solving our problems, no matter how bad the circumstances are. That's what life is all about."

Meanwhile, one more Indian aboard the Diamond Princess tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and this took the number of Indian nationals infected with the virus on the vessel to eight.