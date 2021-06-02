Initially said no to 'Sunflower' to avoid being typecast: Actor Girish Kulkarni

Actor Girish Kulkarni, who played a policeman in Ugly and Kaabil, says he initially refused to take up upcoming series, Sunflower, to avoid being typecast but changed his mind after reading the script.

"I have played a cop before and did not want to essay one again. I initially said 'no' to the show, but the makers asked me to listen to the script, which made me change my mind. The other big reason was that I learnt Sunflower has a fantastic cast," the actor told DH in an exclusive interview.

The show has been created by Vikas Bahl, the director of the hit film Queen, and revolves around the chaos that prevails when a person is killed in a housing society. It features Ranvir Shorey and Sunil Grover in the lead and has piqued the curiosity of fans with its unique premise.

"I feel the show does not belong to any one genre. It is more like a thriller with all ingredients. The perspective is interesting," said the actor.

Sunflower comes at a time when Kulkarni is going through a good phase on the work front. The powerhouse, who began his acting career with the Marathi film Badha, rose to fame with his work in the web series Sacred Games. The biggie featured Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and emerged as a big hit.

He also acted in Swara Bhasker's Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which did not quite live up to expectations. Kulkarni carved a niche in the Hindi film industry with movies like Ugly, Kaabil, and Aamir Khan's Dangal. His ability to get into the skin of his character is regarded as one of the big reasons behind his success.

"Internalising the character is of utmost importance. I should not be seen in the characters I play, " said Kulkarni.

It remains to be seen whether Sunflower proves to be another memorable release for him when it premieres on Zee5 on June 11.