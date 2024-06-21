Home
International Yoga Day: Celebs who embrace yoga for fitness

Several celebrities incorporate yoga into their fitness routines and swear by its benefits for maintaining physical health and mental well-being. On International Yoga Day, we list some prominent celebrities known for their dedication to yoga.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 June 2024, 10:50 IST
Malaika Arora is an avid yoga enthusiast and has co-founded a yoga studio in Mumbai. She believes yoga helps in achieving a balanced mind and body.

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the well-known yoga enthusiast who often endorses yoga routines on social media and attributes her fit physique to regular yoga practice.

Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty

Kareena Kapoor Khan credits yoga for helping her maintain her fitness levels, especially post-pregnancy. Bebo practices a variety of asanas and endorses yoga by frequently discussing its benefits.

Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Rakul Preet Singh is another celebrity who is passionate about yoga. She practices yoga regularly and often posts about her sessions on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@anshukayoga

Sara Ali Khan incorporates yoga into her fitness regime. She practices a variety of asanas and credits yoga for her svelte body.

Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is another celebrity who is very much passionate about yoga. Samantha advocates for the mental and physical benefits of yoga.

Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl

Ananya Panday is known for her dedication to yoga and often shares her yoga pictures on social media.

Credit: Instagram/ananyapanday

Actress Kavita Kaushik believes yoga helps her stay grounded and healthy. She practices yoga regularly and has often mentioned how yoga helps her stay flexible and strong.

Credit: Instagram/@ikavitakaushik

