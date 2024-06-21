International Yoga Day: Celebs who embrace yoga for fitness

Malaika Arora is an avid yoga enthusiast and has co-founded a yoga studio in Mumbai. She believes yoga helps in achieving a balanced mind and body.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the well-known yoga enthusiast who often endorses yoga routines on social media and attributes her fit physique to regular yoga practice.
Credit: Instagram/@theshilpashetty
Kareena Kapoor Khan credits yoga for helping her maintain her fitness levels, especially post-pregnancy. Bebo practices a variety of asanas and endorses yoga by frequently discussing its benefits.
Credit: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Rakul Preet Singh is another celebrity who is passionate about yoga. She practices yoga regularly and often posts about her sessions on social media.
Credit: Instagram/@anshukayoga
Sara Ali Khan incorporates yoga into her fitness regime. She practices a variety of asanas and credits yoga for her svelte body.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is another celebrity who is very much passionate about yoga. Samantha advocates for the mental and physical benefits of yoga.
Credit: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Ananya Panday is known for her dedication to yoga and often shares her yoga pictures on social media.
Credit: Instagram/ananyapanday
Actress Kavita Kaushik believes yoga helps her stay grounded and healthy. She practices yoga regularly and has often mentioned how yoga helps her stay flexible and strong.
Credit: Instagram/@ikavitakaushik
Published 21 June 2024, 10:50 IST