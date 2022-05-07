Is AMMA failing the moral tests?

The recent controversy surrounding Malayalam film actor-producer Vijay Babu put the spotlight back on AMMA, the prominent forum of film actors in Kerala. The body is often criticised for not taking moral stands when it comes to serious allegations against its members. The latest development only strengthened the depleting reputation of the association.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), now headed by ace veteran star Mohanlal, has regularly come under fire for taking pro-accused stands in sexual assault and similar instances.

Apart from the ongoing row over alleged ‘inaction’ against Babu, who allegedly sexually abused a young actress, AMMA was flayed for favouring popular actor Dileep when he was arrested in the sexual assault case of a popular south Indian female actor. AMMA’s inability to take action against small-time actor and Kerala ruling party CPM’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri, after his arrest in a drug peddling-related case, also raised eyebrows.

In December last year, AMMA decided to amend its by-law by forming an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to prioritise women’s safety as per Supreme Court guidelines.

But the first women’s safety issue that came post the development saw ICC chairperson Shwetha Menon and two members resigning, as they accused AMMA of being lenient with Babu, who even challenged the law by naming the actor to shame her. AMMA’s gesture of accepting Babu’s request to keep him off from the executive committee ‘for the time being’ sent a wrong message, they say.

In its defence, a section in AMMA, including one member of the ICC, feels that if a member volunteers to stay away from the body, there is no need for the association to ask him or her to step down.

AMMA’s ‘all are equal, but some are more equal’ approach was quite evident in the actor assault case of 2017. Dileep’s suspension from AMMA was revoked as soon as he got bail. This led to many female actors, including the victim, quitting AMMA. All the film body did was accept Dileep’s resignation, eventually.

Following immense pressure from a section of women under the banner Women in Cinema Collective, the Kerala government appointed a committee headed by retired High Court judge Justice K Hema. It was formed to inquire into the alleged exploitations in the industry.

In 2019, Justice Hema submitted a report to the government. The report seemed to have narrated exploitations and discrimination faced by women and even some men in the film industry. The demand to make public the committee’s findings was turned down by the government, which cited the privacy of the victims.

“Recently, an actor said that the Justice Hema committee report on the issues in the film industry will expose the real face of many prominent personalities in the film industry. There seems to be some truth to it,” actor Shammy Thilakan, who has been openly opposing various decisions of AMMA, told DH.

When Bineesh was arrested by the ED, for his connection with financial dealings in a drug peddling racket in 2020, there was a cry to oust him from AMMA. But the actor-turned-MLAs M Mukesh and K B Ganesh Kumar, who are part of the ruling left-front, insisted they should wait for the accused’s explanation. The AMMA members fell in line. “Perhaps the guilt of having committed similar offences or rather fear of facing similar situations prompts many in AMMA, especially males, to not take a tough stand during controversies,” a dissident member of the association, who preferred not to be quoted, told DH.