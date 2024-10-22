Is Dhanush part of Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'? What we know so far

<p>The news of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhanush">Dhanush</a> joining the cast of Superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a>’s <em>Jailer 2</em> has delighted his fans. For the past few days, there has been increasing speculation that filmmaker Nelson has crafted a role specifically for Dhanush, and Rajinikanth has given the nod to proceed with it.</p><p>Upon further digging into the matter, <em>DH</em> has discovered that this news is merely a rumour as no such developments have occurred. A source close to Dhanush said, “To date, nothing of that sort has taken place, and sir is occupied with his existing commitments.”</p><p>“At the moment, Dhanush is busy filming and directing <em>Idli Kadai</em>, and once that wraps up the schedule, he will focus on his prior commitments, which include <em>Kubera </em>promotions, the Ilayaraja biopic, and <em>Tere Ishk Mein</em>, a Bollywood project with Anand L Rai.”</p>.Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth team up after 30 years for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'.<p>“Every artist dreams of sharing the screen with ‘Thalaivar,’ and Dhanush is no different; he had a long desire to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth. Although efforts were made during the making of <em>Kaala</em>, for reasons best known to them, it didn’t materialize,” said an industry insider.</p><p>“As Nelson develops the script for <em>Jailer 2</em>, the prospect of Dhanush and Rajinikanth collaborating in a film feels like a far-off dream, particularly after Dhanush's split from Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya. With the expertise of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and the support of Sun Pictures, there’s a possibility they could come together, which would certainly elevate Tamil cinema,” concluded the insider.</p><p>Rajinikanth will team up with Nelson Dilipkumar one more time for the sequel of the blockbuster <em>Jailer</em> (2023), and this news has elevated excitement to thrilling new levels. In the sequel, Rajini will be back as Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison guard, who embarks on a new investigation. Produced by Kalanidhi Maran under Sun Pictures the movie will go on floors in Summer 2025.</p><p>At the moment, Rajinikanth is busy with <em>Coolie</em>, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Dhanush is occupied filming <em>Idli Kadai</em>.</p>