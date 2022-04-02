Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Festival

Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina's Indo-English film 'A Beautiful Breakup'

IANS
  • Apr 02 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 14:43 ist
Ilaiyaraaja. Credit: IANS via IMDB.com

One of India's greatest music directors Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for Best Original Score at the Amsterdam International Film Festival.

Ilaiyaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director Ajithvasan Uggina's Indo-English film 'A Beautiful Breakup'.

Producer Sir Marco Robinson shared the news on Twitter. He said, "We win best score for our film 'A beautiful breakup' with composer Ilaiyaraaja at the Amsterdam Film Festival. (The) award for Best Original Score. We are so happy!!! It is incredibly beautiful music."

The film, which has as many as 30 original sound tracks of Ilaiyaraaja in it, has been bankrolled by a UK-based production house called A5 Natures Movies International and features debutants Krish and Matylda in the lead.

'A Beautiful Breakup' is Ilaiyaraaja's 1422nd film and an international project. K.R.Gunahsekar was the cinematographer of the film, which had editing by Srikanth.

