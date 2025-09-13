‘It’s hard to play a dark role when all others are grey’: Neil Nitin Mukesh

<p>Neil Nitin Mukesh has consistently exceeded expectations with every comeback, whether in a grey or white role.</p>.<p>His latest outing, ‘Ek Chatur Naar’, in which he essays a negative character, was released this week. I begin the interview by asking him why he chose to do the film, when the title role is played by a female actor, Divya Khosla. It’s also Divya’s home production. Doesn’t he risk being sidelined?</p>.<p>The ‘Johnny Gaddaar’ star answers, “To be honest, the setup has never been of top importance (to me). The story is! Next, it is all about my character. If it is disposable, then it is not for me. But if my character is instrumental in taking the story forward, I’m in. Then, there’s also my director!”</p>.<p>Umesh Shukla is the director of this film. And Neil calls Shukla the “manifestation” of the kind of director he had always hoped to collaborate with. Working with Shukla has been on his wish list since he watched his debut Hindi film, ‘OMG — Oh My God!’, 13 years ago.</p>.<p>Besides the story, role, and director, the film’s producer also matters. “We actors work very hard on each film, so it’s important that it gets released — and properly,” he continues. ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ “ticked all the boxes” for him.</p>.<p>Neil says he can’t label the film strictly as either a thriller or a dark comedy. “It’s a great amalgamation of both!” he reveals, adding, “It’s a cat-and-mouse saga. Or rather, I would call it the story of a nagin (female serpent) and a nevla (mongoose)!”</p>.<p>This is his first thriller of this kind since his now-cult debut film, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, released in 2007. He describes both stories as relatable. “It’s a common man’s story that unfolds in a comic and satirical way, with a message for ‘ambitious’ youth who want to make money through shortcuts,” he explains. Neil goes on to call the film a “breezy entertainer” and stresses that its humour is classy and situational — not the slipping-on-a-banana-peel kind.</p>.<p>Neil praises his co-star Divya’s hard work in getting into the skin of a quintessentially attractive girl from Lucknow — she captured all the nuances required for the role. “Also, all the characters are grey, so it was tough to play a dark role,” he says, adding, “As a villain, I have to be prepared to be sacrificed so the hero or heroine can shine. I must put my best foot forward.”</p>.<p><strong>‘Tribute to musical legacy’</strong></p>.<p>Neil hails from a musical lineage. His grandfather, Mukesh, remains an all-time playback titan, and his father, Nitin Mukesh, is another singing legend. But is Neil musically inclined? And isn’t it ironic that in his 18-year career, he has never sung in any of his movies? Even his seven-year-old daughter, Nurvi, is already proving to be an exceptional singing talent.</p>.<p>“Well, it just happened that way!” he says with a smile. “But I’m working to correct that shortcoming. I am working on a single that will be a homage to my musical legacy. Music has always been close to my heart. I compose, and can play the piano too. I was fortunate to feature in the musical series ‘Hai Junoon’. I have also been lucky to have some hit songs in my films like ‘Khali salam dua’ (‘Shortcut Romeo’), ‘Move your body’ (‘Johnny Gaddaar’), ‘Tune jo na kaha’ (‘New York’), and ‘Kaise bataoon tujhe’ (‘3G’),” he adds.</p>