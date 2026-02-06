Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'J C University' movie review: Movie on police system trapped in outdated rowdy drama tropes

J C University, short for Judicial Custody University, runs on the philosophy that the jail is a university, a place of learning.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
J C University
2026
1.5/5
Director:Chethan Jayram
Cast:Surya Prakhyath, Rangayana Raghu, Thriller Manju, Bhavana S Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 06:34 IST
Entertainment Newsmovie reviewsFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us