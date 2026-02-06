<p>Kollam: The headmistress of an aided school here, who was "denied entry" into the institution two days ago for wearing a churidar, on Friday said that she was "afraid to continue working there" as no action has been taken against the manager who was allegedly behind the incident.</p>.<p>The headmistress, Sindhu S Nair, told a TV channel here that lodging a case against the security guard, a temporary employee, and arresting him was done "to create a smokescreen".</p>.Denied entry into prestigious clubs over dress codes, Siddaramaiah announces Constitution Club for elected reps.<p>"Shashank, the security guard, was appointed by the manager and was not our permanent staff. By arresting him, a smokescreen has been created. Even he said that he had acted on the manager's instructions. But, the manager has not been made an accused," she said.</p>.<p>She said that she suspects that the management was trying to settle the matter.</p>.<p>She also claimed that she was "afraid to continue working at the school in the current circumstances".</p>.<p>Nair also contended that she was denied entry when she had come to work and therefore, a case for obstructing her official duty should have been registered as it was a government-aided school.</p>.<p>She also said that she will continue her legal fight against what happened to her.</p>.<p>When the headmistress had arrived at the school at around 9 am on Wednesday, the security staff stopped her from entering on the directions of the school manager, an official from the District Education Office (DEO) said.</p>.<p>She later called the police and was allowed into the school only after officers from the Kottarakara police station arrived.</p>.<p>Visuals broadcast on TV channels showed the headmistress sitting outside the school gate with a tray of eggs she had brought for the mid-day meals provided to students.</p>.<p>The manager has not yet commented on the incident.</p>.<p>Both the police and DEO officials had said that the school manager has no authority to prevent the headmistress from entering the school.</p>.<p>A DEO official had also said that there was a government order that permits the wearing of churidars, a tight-fitting trouser extending below the leg, in schools. </p>