<p>Thiruvananthapuran: A female attendant in the casualty department of the government medical college here suffered a head injury after the cap of an oxygen cylinder flow meter burst and hit her forehead, hospital authorities said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred around 1 am and no one else was injured, a hospital spokesperson said.</p>.<p>The female attendant is fine now, he said, adding that she probably did not handle the equipment properly which led to the incident.</p>.<p>A similar incident had occurred at the medical college in May last year when a 21-year-old anaesthesia technician working at the hospital suffered a head injury when an oxygen cylinder flow meter he was trying to remove detached improperly and struck his forehead. </p>