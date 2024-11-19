Jackie Shroff appointed as brand ambassador of ALT Environmental Film Fest

<p>Mumbai: Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jackie-shroff">Jackie Shroff</a> has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF).</p>.<p>ALT EFF, slated to be held from November 22 to December 8 at Liberty Cinema, south Mumbai, aims at increasing climate awareness through cinema.</p>.<p>Shroff said he is delighted to be appointed as the brand ambassador of ALT EFF.</p>.IFFI to start in Goa on November 20; composer Rahman to pay tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar.<p>“I believe that films are one of the powerful ways that bring people together, and what better than our very own films to inspire the next generation to take charge for a better tomorrow."</p>.<p>"ALT EFF is more than a film festival, it's a massive collaboration of all of us working towards a greener tomorrow, and I am more than eager to witness the enthusiasm and the unity,” the actor said in a statement.</p>.<p>ALT EFF comprises red carpet moments, an evening of cinema, community and conversation surrounding climate action, a screening of the ALT EFF 2024 Best of Festival film and an award ceremony.</p>.<p>Shroff will be seen in the upcoming film <em>Baby John</em>, scheduled to be released on December 25. The movie stars <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/varun-dhawan">Varun Dhawan</a>, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. </p>